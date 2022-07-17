Jul 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Jake Odorizzi, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 400, 4.4 per game.

The Astros are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 302 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Tucker's home runs place him 24th, and his RBI tally places him eighth.

Alex Bregman is batting .240 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Bregman is 73rd in homers and 48th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Yuli Gurriel is hitting .235 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus is batting .224 with six home runs and 25 RBI for Oakland this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Andrus' home run total is 175th and his RBI tally ranks 188th.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting with a .241 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.

Murphy is 101st in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .215.

Ramon Laureano has 52 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 7/16/2022 Athletics W 5-0 Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/22/2022 Mariners - Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away 7/24/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home

