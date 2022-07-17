Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Jake Odorizzi, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 400, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 302 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Tucker's home runs place him 24th, and his RBI tally places him eighth.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .240 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Bregman is 73rd in homers and 48th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Yuli Gurriel is hitting .235 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus is batting .224 with six home runs and 25 RBI for Oakland this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Andrus' home run total is 175th and his RBI tally ranks 188th.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting with a .241 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.
  • Murphy is 101st in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .215.
  • Ramon Laureano has 52 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe (31) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
USATSI_18707348
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Blazers

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
USATSI_18600869
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Mystics

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
USATSI_18331610
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 5

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
USATSI_18694044
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

By Rafael Urbina34 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy