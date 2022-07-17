How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

The surging Phillies look to close the first half with a sweep of the Marlins

The Phillies (48-43) have climbed into the National League wild-card hunt under interim manager Rob Thomson and are 26-14 since he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3. On Sunday, Philadelphia looks to complete a three-game sweep of the Marlins (43-47) at loanDepot park.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have taken five of nine from Miami this season. The NL East rivals will meet 10 more times, including Sunday.

With the All-Star break looming, Philadelphia enters Sunday a half-game behind the Cardinals for the third and final NL wild-card position.

On Saturday night, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 29th home run and got company from J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius in a 10-0 rout to spoil the major-league debut for Marlins prospect Max Meyer.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers will take the ball for Miami to close out the first half. The 24-year-old is 4-8 with a 5.42 ERA and 1.577 WHIP in 17 starts and 78 innings after finishing runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Rogers has lost his last two starts, including Monday against the Pirates when he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Aaron Nola gets the call for the Phillies. In 18 starts, he is 5-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 0.930 WHIP in 118.1 innings and has struck out 127.

He has also lost his last two starts, getting hit hard in a loss at St. Louis on Monday when he allowed five runs on seven hits in seven innings.

