How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alec Bohm and Jesus Aguilar.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (427 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Marlins have scored 371 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (29) and runs batted in (58).
- Among all major league batters, Schwarber is 144th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Hoskins is 17th in homers and 61st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- J.T. Realmuto has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 20 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .251.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.287) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Cooper's home run total is 151st and his RBI tally is 77th.
- Aguilar is batting .249 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Aguilar is 73rd in homers and 97th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Miguel Rojas is slashing .235/.283/.349 this season for the Marlins.
- Jorge Soler has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .412 on the year.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-2
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
W 5-4
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
17
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)