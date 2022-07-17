How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alec Bohm and Jesus Aguilar.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (427 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 371 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (29) and runs batted in (58).
  • Among all major league batters, Schwarber is 144th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Hoskins is 17th in homers and 61st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 20 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.287) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Cooper's home run total is 151st and his RBI tally is 77th.
  • Aguilar is batting .249 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Aguilar is 73rd in homers and 97th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Miguel Rojas is slashing .235/.283/.349 this season for the Marlins.
  • Jorge Soler has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-2

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

W 5-4

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
