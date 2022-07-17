How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alec Bohm and Jesus Aguilar.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (427 total runs).

The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored 371 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (29) and runs batted in (58).

Among all major league batters, Schwarber is 144th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Hoskins is 17th in homers and 61st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

J.T. Realmuto has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.

Nicholas Castellanos has 20 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.287) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Cooper's home run total is 151st and his RBI tally is 77th.

Aguilar is batting .249 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Aguilar is 73rd in homers and 97th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Miguel Rojas is slashing .235/.283/.349 this season for the Marlins.

Jorge Soler has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away

