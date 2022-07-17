Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will attempt to defeat Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (424 total runs).
  • The Rockies are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 332 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69).
  • Of all MLB hitters, Cron ranks 21st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .277.
  • Blackmon is 43rd in homers and 23rd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .257.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
  • Hayes is 232nd in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .227 average, 12 homers and 33 RBI.
  • Vogelbach is 62nd in homers and 124th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Ben Gamel has 45 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:10
PM/EST
