Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will attempt to defeat Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (424 total runs).

The Rockies are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 332 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69).

Of all MLB hitters, Cron ranks 21st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .277.

Blackmon is 43rd in homers and 23rd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .257.

Connor Joe is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Hayes is 232nd in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .227 average, 12 homers and 33 RBI.

Vogelbach is 62nd in homers and 124th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Ben Gamel has 45 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/15/2022 Pirates W 13-2 Home 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away 7/24/2022 Brewers - Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away

