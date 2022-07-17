How to Watch Pirates at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to sweep their way into the All-Star break against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rockies are finishing the first half of the season on a high note as they've won five games in a row and their last three series. The Pirates meanwhile have lost four in a row and will try to salvage the final game of this series. The first two games of this series couldn't be more different but the outcomes were the same.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies won 13-2 in the opener and then there was a pitchers duel for game two that ended in a 2-0 Rockies win. Jose Urena pitched six scoreless innings to get his first win as a member of the Rockies. He's pitched tremendously in the three games he's been with the club after being called up at the beginning of July. Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI to help fuel the offense.

The Rockies will go for the series sweep today and they will start Austin Gomber to try and do it. Gomber has been in and out of the rotation and bullpen to sharpen his craft. He has a 5-7 record with a 6.11 ERA. Look for him and the Rockies to go into the break on a high note. The Pirates have yet to announce a starter for this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.