How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (428 total).

The Giants rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Brewers rank 12th in the league with 412 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 50 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in MLB, Flores is 51st in home runs and 31st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .259 batting average leads his team.

Estrada ranks 101st in homers and 97th in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .235.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez is batting .227 for Milwaukee with a team-high 55 RBI.

In all of baseball, Tellez is 24th in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Yelich ranks 127th in homers and 143rd in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Willy Adames is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 18 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .257. He's also hit nine home runs with 41 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home

