How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
  • The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (428 total).
  • The Giants rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Brewers have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Brewers rank 12th in the league with 412 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 50 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Flores is 51st in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .259 batting average leads his team.
  • Estrada ranks 101st in homers and 97th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .235.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez is batting .227 for Milwaukee with a team-high 55 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez is 24th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .378 on the year.
  • Yelich ranks 127th in homers and 143rd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Willy Adames is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 18 home runs. He's also collected 50 RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .257. He's also hit nine home runs with 41 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

