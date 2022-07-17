How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 379, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 404 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 50.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 32nd, and his RBI tally puts him 31st.
  • France has a club-leading .306 batting average.
  • Including all MLB batters, France is 91st in homers and 42nd in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.
  • Seager's home run total puts him ninth in the majors, and he ranks 26th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has 84 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
  • Semien is 62nd in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .237 average, 15 homers and 51 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .273. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

W 5-2

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe (31) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
USATSI_18707348
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Blazers

By Phil Watson28 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso28 minutes ago
USATSI_18600869
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Mystics

By Phil Watson28 minutes ago
USATSI_18331610
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 5

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
USATSI_18694044
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

By Rafael Urbina28 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy