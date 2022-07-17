How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 379, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 404 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 50.

Among all hitters in the majors, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 32nd, and his RBI tally puts him 31st.

France has a club-leading .306 batting average.

Including all MLB batters, France is 91st in homers and 42nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.

Seager's home run total puts him ninth in the majors, and he ranks 26th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 84 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Semien is 62nd in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .237 average, 15 homers and 51 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .273. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away

