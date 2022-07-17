Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Chris Flexen, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

2:35 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Mariners have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (379 total runs).

The Mariners are ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 404 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .298.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Among all hitters in the majors, Rodriguez's home runs place him 32nd, and his RBI tally places him 30th.

Ty France is hitting .306 to lead the lineup.

France is 90th in homers and 41st in RBI in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 50 runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.

Seager's home run total places him ninth in the majors, and he ranks 25th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 84 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Semien ranks 61st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 64th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .237 batting average and a .441 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .273. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away

