How to Watch White Sox at Twins

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins can salvage a series split while the White Sox look to take three of four at Minnesota in this Sunday matchup.

The White Sox (45-46) took the first two games of their series against the first-place Twins (50-43) before Minnesota bounced back to win on Saturday. Chicago can get to within three games of the AL Central leaders with a win at Target Field on Sunday.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It's been a disappointing first half for the White Sox, who won the AL Central a year ago before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Injuries have affected the club most of the season.

On Saturday, Jorge Polanco capped a five-run third inning with a three-run homer while Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa also went deep in a 6-3 victory for the Twins. 

Minnesota is expected to activate right-hander Chris Archer from the injured list to start Sunday. Out since July 2 with left hip tightness, the veteran right-hander is 2-3 in 15 starts this season with a 3.08 ERA and 1.255 WHIP in 61-and-one-third innings. 

Chicago will give the ball to right-hander Dylan Cease, who leads MLB with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings. In 18 starts, he is 8-4 with a 2.30 ERA and 1.239 WHIP in 97-and-two-thirds innings with 142 strikeouts. He won his start on Tuesday, working five-and-two-third scoreless innings with nine punchouts at Cleveland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

