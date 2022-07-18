Pete Alonso will look to win his third straight Home Run Derby championship on Monday live from Dodger Stadium

Pete Alonso has been the home run king over the last two derbies and Tuesday he will look to become the first every back-to-back-to-back winner and just the second ever player to win three derbies. If he can win he will join Ken Griffey Jr. in the exclusive club.

How to Watch 2022 Home Run Derby Today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

He will have some stiff competition, though, as Kyle Schwarber comes in after finishing runner-up in his only other appearance. Schwarber lost out to Bryce Harper in the finals in Philadelphia, but hit more home runs total.

The sentimental favorite will be Albert Pujols as he joins the group in his last season in the major leagues. Pujols is set to retire at the end of the year and was put on the All-Star roster by the commissioner and will now compete in the derby.

They will also be joined by Ronald Acuna Jr of the Braves who will battle Alonso in the first round.

Corey Seager of the Rangers will be the three seed and he will battle the sixth seed Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners in the first round.

Wrapping up the first round matchups will be fourth seed Juan Soto of the Nationals taking on José Ramírez of the Guardians.

