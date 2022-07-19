How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel

The best players and biggest stars in Major League Baseball will all be in Los Angeles Tuesday night for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. This will be the 92nd playing of the event.

How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game Today:



Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The American League will look to extend its dominance in the event, with wins in the last eight All-Star games dating back to 2013 (there was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic).

Outside of a three-game NL winning streak from 2010-2012, the AL hasn't lost an All-Star Game since 1996. The league is 46-43-2 in the event all-time.

Both league's have outfielders as top vote getters. For the AL, it's Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, while Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves got the honor for the NL.

This year also sees the addition of 'legacy selections,' players added by commissioner Rob Manfred to honor their contributions to the game. Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers will represent the American League in that capacity, while Albert Pujols will do so for the National League. This is Pujols' final All-Star Game, he's announced he'll retire at the end of the season.

