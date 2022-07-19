How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday night, baseball's biggest stars meet in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The best players and biggest stars in Major League Baseball will all be in Los Angeles Tuesday night for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. This will be the 92nd playing of the event.

How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game Today:

Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the American League vs. National League game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The American League will look to extend its dominance in the event, with wins in the last eight All-Star games dating back to 2013 (there was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic). 

Outside of a three-game NL winning streak from 2010-2012, the AL hasn't lost an All-Star Game since 1996. The league is 46-43-2 in the event all-time. 

Both league's have outfielders as top vote getters. For the AL, it's Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, while Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves got the honor for the NL.

This year also sees the addition of 'legacy selections,' players added by commissioner Rob Manfred to honor their contributions to the game. Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers will represent the American League in that capacity, while Albert Pujols will do so for the National League. This is Pujols' final All-Star Game, he's announced he'll retire at the end of the season.

How To Watch

July
19
2022

MLB All-Star Game

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
