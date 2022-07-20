How to Watch the Boston Red Sox Online

The Red Sox will look to make a run in the second half of the season in the most competitive division in MLB.

The Red Sox have limped into the All-Star break, but will look to turn it around quickly when the second half begins. The team went just 3-7 over its last 10 games and now sits in fourth place in the American League East with a 48-45 record. Amazingly, every team in the division has a record of .500 or better.

So far this season Boston has been led by Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, all of whom made the 2022 All-Star team. Devers has been the best player for the Red Sox in the first half. He hit .324 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs.

The Sox made a huge splash by signing Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal in the offseason and he has become an important piece for the team this season. He had 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, but hit just .221 in the first half.

The Red Sox want to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. The 2021 season was a complete turnaround for Boston, certainly after 2020's shortened campaign. Manager Alex Cora was back in the dugout after a year suspension for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. It is amazing how important he was to this club as the Red Sox reached the postseason for the first time since winning it all in 2018.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.