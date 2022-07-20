Skip to main content

How to Watch the Chicago Cubs Online All Season Long

It looks like it will be another long season for the Cubs. After going 71-91 last season, Chicago is once again near the bottom of the NL Central.

The Cubs had a frustrating 11-game losing streak last season that put their playoff hopes on hold. The bigger picture of that losing streak signaled the end of an era and put them in rebuilding mode.

The team gave big money to free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman and brought in veterans like Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar during the offseason, but it hasn't made a difference. 

Watch the Chicago Cubs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Right before the All-Star break the Cubs went into a huge slump. The team went just 1-9 and finished the first half with a 35-57 record. That put them 14 games behind the Brewers and just 0.5 games ahead of the Reds, who are in the division cellar. 

The Cubs had two All-Stars. Willson Contreras was named the NL starting catcher. He finished the first half with a .253 average and 13 home runs. The other was center fielder Ian Happ, who hit .274 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in the first half. 

The best way to stream Cubs games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes Marquee Sports Network, a must-have for any Chicago sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every Cubs game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Regional restrictions may apply.

