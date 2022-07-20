How to Watch the Chicago White Sox Online

The White Sox had probably their best season in 2020 since they won the World Series in ’05. Then they followed that up with a 93-69 record and a trip to the ALDS last season. Outside a playoff appearance in ’08, it had been a long drought for the Southsiders. While plenty of people came in with high hopes for this season, the team sits in third place in the American League Central at the All-Star break.

While the team sits at .500 with a 46-46 record, the White Sox are just three games back of the Twins for the top spot in the division. This young core for Chicago has been slowly built up just in time for Tony La Russa's return to the White Sox bench for the first time in more than 35 years.

It started off a little bumpy for the Sox and La Russa last season, which is to be expected after he hadn't been managing for a decade. The best position player for the White Sox has been shortstop Tim Anderson. He was named to the All-Star team after hitting .310 with six home runs and and 24 RBIs in the first half. Meanwhile, closer Liam Hendricks also made the All-Star team for the second year in a row. He has 18 saves on the season with a 2.35 ERA.

