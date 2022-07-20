Skip to main content

How to Watch the Houston Astros Online All Season Long

After losing in the World Series last year, the Astros have a good chance of making it back to the Fall Classic in 2022.

The Astros looked different heading into the 2022 season, as Carlos Correa signed with the Twins this past offseason. However, what remained was one of baseball's most talented teams. 

That has become apparent in the first half of the season. The team has the second-best record in the American League and had five different players named to the All-Star team. 

Watch the Houston Astros online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One big strength for the Astros has been their starting pitching. After re-signing Justin Verlander in the offseason, he made the All-Star team and finished the first half of the season with a 12-3 record and 1.89 ERA. Framber Valdez, who was named to the All-Star team this season, went 8-4 with a 2.66 ERA and two complete games in the first half.

The best way to stream Astros games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, a must-have for any Houston sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every Astros game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment. 

