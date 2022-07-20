Skip to main content

How to Watch the New York Mets Online All Season Long

After a late-season slide in 2021, the Mets look like they are on their way back to the playoffs in 2022.

The Mets have led the National League East for much of the season and finished 58-35 at the break. However, the Braves are on their heels with just a 2.5 game lead in the division. The last thing they would want is a replay from last year. That's when the Mets dropped out of first in early August and struggled down the stretch, finishing 77-85, 11.5 games back of the division lead.

Watch the New York Mets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets spent big this offseason, bringing in pitcher Max Scherzer to team up with Jacob deGrom. While deGrom has once again dealt with injuries, Scherzer has stepped up with a new team. He's 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA through the first half of the season and has made his presence known throughout the clubhouse.

Offensively, the team brought in Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to bolster an offense that ranked above only Miami and Pittsburgh last season in the National League in runs scored per game. Marte made it to the All-Star game this year, batting .295 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs in the first half of the season. 

The Mets had four All-Stars this season, including: Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Marte and Edwin Diaz. 

The best way to stream Mets games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes SportsNet NY, a must-have for any New York sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every Mets game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
