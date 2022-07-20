Skip to main content

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies Online All Season Long

In a competitive division like the NL East, the Phillies will need to pick up their play if they want to make the playoffs this season.

Last season, the Philadelphia Phillies finished 82-80, putting them 6.5 games back of the Braves for the division. The team made some key moves this offseason that they were hoping could get them over the hump. That's yet to happen. Going into the All-Star break the team sat third in the division with a 49-43 record, which was behind the Mets and Braves. 

Watch the Philadelphia Phillies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies' biggest move was bringing in outfielder Kyle Schwarber on a four-year deal and signing Nick Castellanos to a five-year deal. Those signings have definitely helped create more offense. Schwarber came into the All-Star break leading the National League with 29 home runs. He and Bryce Harper were both named to the All-Star team. 

The Phillies brought back Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to lead the top of the rotation. Both have been successful, but their records don't really show it. Wheeler finished the first half 8-5 with a 2.89 ERA, while Nola went 6-7 with a 3.13 ERA.

The best way to stream Phillies games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, a must-have for any Philadelphia sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every Phillies game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

