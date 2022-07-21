How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez (1) during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum against Zach Logue, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .211 batting average ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (306 total).
  • The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .272.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .286 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with a .241 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 103rd in home runs and 99th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .225 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Andrus ranks 177th in home runs and 193rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown has been a significant run producer for the Athletics with 10 home runs and 38 runs batted in.
  • Ramon Laureano has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .236.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Baez is batting .216 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 35 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Baez is 103rd in homers and 112th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .246. He's slugging .315 on the year.
  • Schoop is currently 177th in home runs and 210th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .287 leads all Detroit hitters this season.
  • Harold Castro is batting .281 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Athletics and Tigers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Royals

W 7-5

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

7/16/2022

Guardians

L 10-0

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/26/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

