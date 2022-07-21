How to Watch Tigers at Athletics Game Two: Stream MLB Live

The Tigers and Athletics play the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday night in Oakland.

The Tigers and Athletics wrap up their doubleheader on Thursday night in Oakland in a makeup of games postponed due to the lockout at the beginning of the year.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Tigers head out west looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Athletics after they played in Detroit in the first half of the season.

The Tigers struggled to end the first half of the season as they lost four straight and eight of nine. It was not a good way to head into the All-Star game for a team that thought they could compete in the AL Central.

The A's will be looking to keep the Tigers down as they try and build off a huge series win to end the first half of the season.

The A's, by record, were one of the worst teams in the league in the first half, but they took two of three from the AL West-leading Astros in the final series of the first half.

It was a rare series win for the A's against the Astros and they hope it is a sign of things to come to being the second half of the year.

