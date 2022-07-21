Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers head out west to Oakland on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Athletics in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Detroit Tigers begin the second half of the season with a quick trip out west on Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The doubleheader was due to games being postponed because of the lockout to begin the year.

The last time these two teams played was in a five-game series in Detroit where the Athletics played a home game.

The Athletics get to actually play at home on Thursday, but will still like to keep up their dominance of the Tigers this year. In their first series, the A's won four of the five games and Thursday they will look to make it two more.

In the first game, the A's will send Zach Logue to the mound looking to get their fourth straight win against the Tigers. Logue is just 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA.

The A's, though, won his last start when they beat the rival Astros 3-2 in a big win.

The two teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Thursday instead of a day/night doubleheader that has been the norm for baseball recently.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
