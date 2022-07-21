How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and Aledmys Diaz will hit the field when the New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Astros are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (403 total).
  • The Astros rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Yankees have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • No team has scored more than the 497 runs the Yankees have this season.
  • The Yankees are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .330.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 62 runs batted in.
  • Tucker's home runs place him 22nd in MLB, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 77th in home runs and 49th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Yuli Gurriel is hitting .238 with 25 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge is batting .284 with 33 home runs and 70 RBI. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Judge is first in homers and third in RBI.
  • Rizzo has 67 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .495 this season.
  • Rizzo is currently ninth in homers and 17th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.385/.407.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .513 on the year.

Astros and Yankees Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

7/15/2022

Red Sox

L 5-4

Home

7/16/2022

Red Sox

W 14-1

Home

7/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-2

Home

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/24/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

