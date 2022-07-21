How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Yankees Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (403 total runs).
- The Astros are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Yankees lead MLB with 497 runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .330.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 26 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .306.
- Alvarez ranks fourth in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 62 runs batted in.
- Tucker is 22nd in homers and eighth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge is batting .284 with 33 home runs and 70 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Judge is first in home runs and third in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .221 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.
- Rizzo ranks ninth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- DJ LeMahieu is slashing .282/.385/.407 this season for the Yankees.
- Giancarlo Stanton has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .513 on the year.
Astros and Yankees Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
W 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Home
7/16/2022
Athletics
W 5-0
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
W 14-1
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
W 13-2
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/24/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/26/2022
Mets
-
Away
