How to Watch Yankees at Astros: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees and Astros play the second game of a day/night doubleheader on Thursday night in Houston.

The New York Yankees begin the second half of the season with a seven-game road trip and Thursday night, they will play the second game of a doubleheader against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream New York Yankees at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Yankees have looked like the best team in baseball this year, but need to show they can beat the Astros on Thursday.

The Astros took three of five from the Yankees during the first half of the season and will be looking to get a couple more wins on Thursday.

The Yankees stumbled to end the first half of the season. They did win their last two games but had lost five of six. Two of those losses came to the last-place Reds.

Despite that stumble, they still have a major league-best 64 wins and are looking to continent their hot first-half play.

The Astros sit with the second-best record in the American League with 59 wins and will be looking to finally get their 60th win of the year and join the Yankees and Dodgers with that many wins.

