How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros separated themselves as the top two teams in the American League during the first half of the season and Thursday, they will play in a day/night doubleheader.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

The Yankees finished the first half of the season with an MLB-best 64 wins and have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in baseball this year.

The team that has proven to be up to the challenge is the Astros, who have already lost three of five games this year.

Thursday, they will look to even the season series in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Astros will be looking to get yet another win against the Yankees and once again prove they can compete with the top team in the league.

The Astros will need to get back on track as they had a disappointing series loss to the lost place Athletics to end the first half of the season.

It was a tough loss heading into the All-Star break, but they can get back up with a big win against the Yankees on Thursday.

