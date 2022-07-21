Skip to main content

How to Watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Yankees will face off today in a day/night doubleheader in Houston.

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros separated themselves as the top two teams in the American League during the first half of the season and Thursday, they will play in a day/night doubleheader.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network 

Live stream New York Yankees at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Yankees finished the first half of the season with an MLB-best 64 wins and have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in baseball this year.

The team that has proven to be up to the challenge is the Astros, who have already lost three of five games this year.

Thursday, they will look to even the season series in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Astros will be looking to get yet another win against the Yankees and once again prove they can compete with the top team in the league.

The Astros will need to get back on track as they had a disappointing series loss to the lost place Athletics to end the first half of the season.

It was a tough loss heading into the All-Star break, but they can get back up with a big win against the Yankees on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Aaron Judge vs. the Houston Astros
SI Guide

Yankees, Astros Kick Off MLB’s Second Half

By Kevin Sweeney34 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Mystics: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Cycling
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 18: Stream Cycling Live

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
USATSI_18680650
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round: Stream Live

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
USATSI_18587539
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, First Round: Stream LGPA Live

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics
MLB

How to Watch the Oakland A's Online

By Ben Macaluso and Quinn Roberts8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
NBA

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online All Season Long

By Evan Massey12 hours ago
Chicago Bulls Patrick Williams
NBA

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls Online All Season Long

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy