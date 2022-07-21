How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Athletics vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Athletics rank last in the majors with a .211 batting average.

The Athletics have the No. 29 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (306 total runs).

The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .272.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Tigers have scored 288 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .286 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads the team in batting average with a mark of .241.

In all of baseball, Murphy is 103rd in home runs and 99th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is batting .225 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Andrus ranks 177th in home runs and 193rd in RBI in the majors.

Seth Brown paces the Athletics in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38).

Laureano has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .236.

Tigers Impact Players

Baez is batting .216 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 35 RBI.

In all of baseball, Baez ranks 103rd in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop is batting .212 with an OBP of .246 and a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Schoop ranks 177th in home runs and 210th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera is batting .287 to lead Detroit, while adding three homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Harold Castro is batting .281 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Athletics and Tigers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Royals W 7-5 Away 7/13/2022 Royals L 5-2 Away 7/14/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 7/16/2022 Guardians L 10-0 Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Twins - Home 7/24/2022 Twins - Home 7/25/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.