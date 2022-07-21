Skip to main content

How to Watch the Oakland A's Online All Season Long

The A's have shown throughout the 2022 season that they are in a rebuilding year.

Over the past decade, the Oakland Athletics have only been under .500 four times. They've been one of the best teams in baseball, making the playoffs three years in a row, before missing out last season with an 86-76 record. 

This year, things are very different. Heading into the All-Star break the team had the worst record in the American League, sitting at 32-61.

Oakland traded away some key pieces this past offseason, including moving Matt Olson to the Braves. Last season, Olson had 39 homers and 111 RBIs for the A's and his bat has definitely been missed. The team also traded third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays.

Watch the Oakland Athletics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the pitching staff, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas returned to lead the rotation. However, the standout performer so far this season has come from All-Star Paul Blackburn. The right-hander finished the first half with a 6-5 record and 3.62 ERA. He was the A's lone All-Star. 

The best way to stream A's games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes NBC Sports California, a must-have for any Bay Area sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every A's game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

