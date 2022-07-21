Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates Online All Season Long

After losing 101 games last season, the Pirates have not done much better in 2022.

The Pirates finished 61-101 in 2021. It was the second year in a row that the Pirates lost over 60 percent of their games. 2022 doesn't look like it will be any different. At the half way point in the season, the club is 39-54. 

Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A successful year for the Pirates would be to get to 70 wins. Will it happen?

The team is in one of the weakest divisions in baseball (NL Central), which has helped the Pirates be in third place going into the All-Star break. The two teams below them were the Cubs (35-57) and the Reds (34-57).

The Pirates lone All-Star for the 2022 season was pitcher David Bednar. At the All-Star break he had 37 relief appearances, going 3-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 16 saves. He came off a successful 2021 season in which he finished eighth in Rookie of the Year voting. 

The team has some talent, like outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but overall, Pittsburgh will be hoping to get through this season and see some improvement from its young players. Reynolds went into the All-Star break batting .261 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs. 

The best way to stream Pirates games all season is on fuboTV. Yep, that channel lineup includes AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, a must-have for any Pittsburgh sports fan. Not only that—you can automatically record every Pirates game with a single click at the start of the season to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

