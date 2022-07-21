How to Watch the Seattle Mariners Without Cable All Season Long

The Seattle Mariners are shaping up to be a formidable team in the AL West after some major offseason moves.

The Seattle Mariners finished No. 2 in the AL West last season with a record of 90-72 and find themselves in that same position heading into the second half of the season. The team had a 51-42 record at the All-Star break. The Mariners amazingly came into the break on a 14-game winning streak, which helped them rise through the ranks.

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners All Season:

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live Stream the Seattle Mariners All Season on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team's first order of business in the offseason was inking lefty ace Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract. Ray is coming off a Cy Young-winning season where he led the AL in ERA (2.84) and strikeouts (248). At the All-Star break he wasn't at that same level, with just a 8-6 record and 3.54 ERA.

First baseman Ty France was the best and most consistent player on the Mariners last season. That hasn't changed this season. He was named an All-Star after he hit .308 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in the first half.

The most exciting development for the Mariners so far this season is the play of rookie Julio Rodriguez. He was named to the All-Star team thanks to batting. 275 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. He also wasn't afraid to use his speed, stealing 21 bags in the first half. People woke up to his talent when he participated in the Home Run Derby. While he didn't win, he was the first player ever to have back-to-back 30+ rounds.

Fans will be able to watch the Mariners battle for the top of the AL West on Root Sports Northwest all season on fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.