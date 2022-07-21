Skip to main content

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners Without Cable All Season Long

The Seattle Mariners are shaping up to be a formidable team in the AL West after some major offseason moves.

The Seattle Mariners finished No. 2 in the AL West last season with a record of 90-72 and find themselves in that same position heading into the second half of the season. The team had a 51-42 record at the All-Star break. The Mariners amazingly came into the break on a 14-game winning streak, which helped them rise through the ranks. 

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners All Season:

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live Stream the Seattle Mariners All Season on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team's first order of business in the offseason was inking lefty ace Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract. Ray is coming off a Cy Young-winning season where he led the AL in ERA (2.84) and strikeouts (248). At the All-Star break he wasn't at that same level, with just a 8-6 record and 3.54 ERA.

First baseman Ty France was the best and most consistent player on the Mariners last season. That hasn't changed this season. He was named an All-Star after he hit .308 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in the first half.

The most exciting development for the Mariners so far this season is the play of rookie Julio Rodriguez. He was named to the All-Star team thanks to batting. 275 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. He also wasn't afraid to use his speed, stealing 21 bags in the first half. People woke up to his talent when he participated in the Home Run Derby. While he didn't win, he was the first player ever to have back-to-back 30+ rounds. 

Fans will be able to watch the Mariners battle for the top of the AL West on Root Sports Northwest all season on fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SEATTLE MARINERS
MLB

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners Without Cable All Season Long

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he walks off the field after a victory against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Online

By Steve Benko15 minutes ago
imago1013287931h
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Austria: Stream live

By Rafael Urbina56 minutes ago
ZACH WILSON
NFL

How to Watch the New York Jets Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
USATSI_18691184
Golf

How to Watch the 2022 3M Open, First Round: Stream PGA Tour, TV

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Aaron Judge vs. the Houston Astros
SI Guide

Yankees, Astros Kick Off MLB’s Second Half

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy