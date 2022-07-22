How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will play on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Alejandro Kirk and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .262 batting average leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (428 total).
- The Blue Jays' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 430 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (57).
- In all of baseball, Guerrero ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Kirk is batting .315 to lead the lineup.
- Kirk ranks 78th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the majors.
- George Springer is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in homers with 22 while also maintaining a team-best .324 batting average.
- Among all batters in MLB, Devers ranks ninth in home runs and 21st in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .316 with an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Bogaerts ranks 154th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Alex Verdugo is slashing .262/.306/.372 this season for the Red Sox.
- J.D. Martinez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .481 on the year.
Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
7/14/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Home
7/15/2022
Royals
W 8-1
Home
7/16/2022
Royals
W 6-5
Home
7/17/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
7/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/23/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
L 14-1
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
L 13-2
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
22
2022
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
