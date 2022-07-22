How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) of the Toronto Blue Jays American League pitcher Martin Perez (54) of the Texas Rangers and American League third baseman Rafael Devers (11) of the Boston Red Sox during batting practice at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will play on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Alejandro Kirk and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .262 batting average leads MLB.

The Blue Jays are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (428 total).

The Blue Jays' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 430 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (57).

In all of baseball, Guerrero ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Kirk is batting .315 to lead the lineup.

Kirk ranks 78th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the majors.

George Springer is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in homers with 22 while also maintaining a team-best .324 batting average.

Among all batters in MLB, Devers ranks ninth in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .316 with an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Bogaerts ranks 154th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .262/.306/.372 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .481 on the year.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Home 7/14/2022 Royals L 3-1 Home 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home

