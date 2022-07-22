How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Brewers have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (417 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 427 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 57 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 22nd in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .251 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Of all major league batters, Yelich ranks 133rd in homers and 148th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has 19 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Cron's home run total places him 13th in the majors, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 92 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.313/.420.
  • Connor Joe has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .367. He's slugging .382 on the year.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
