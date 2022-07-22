How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Antonio Senzatela gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- The Brewers have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (417 total runs).
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 427 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 57 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 22nd in homers and 17th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is batting .251 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- Of all major league batters, Yelich ranks 133rd in homers and 148th in RBI.
- Willy Adames has 19 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .255.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Cron's home run total places him 13th in the majors, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 92 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.313/.420.
- Connor Joe has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .367. He's slugging .382 on the year.
Brewers and Rockies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Twins
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
L 9-5
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Padres
W 10-6
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
