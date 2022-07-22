Skip to main content

How to Watch Rockies at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies head to Milwaukee on Friday for the first of a four-game series with the Brewers in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Colorado Rockies open the second half of the season with a quick road trip on Friday as they begin a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies finished the first half of the season playing well, as they won five of their last six games and are 43-50 on the season.

It was a tough first half of the season, but Friday, they will look to continue their good play as they try and climb back up the standings.

The Brewers, though, will be looking to slow them down as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

The Brewers have won just three of their last 11 games and are now just a half game up on the Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central.

It has been an up and down last few weeks for the Brewers as they trailed the Cardinals only to take a big lead, but now they are close to being caught again.

They hope the start of the second half of the season can get them back on track as they try and fend off the Cardinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

