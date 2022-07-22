How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 10:09 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:09 PM ET

10:09 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.255).

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (462 total).

The Dodgers have a league-high .333 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Giants have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .321 batting average.

Freeman's home runs rank him 51st in MLB, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Turner has racked up 69 runs batted in to lead his team.

Turner is 43rd in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts has 20 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .272.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .253.

In all of the major leagues, Flores is 51st in homers and 29th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .259 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.

Estrada ranks 103rd in home runs and 100th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .235 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants - Home 7/22/2022 Giants - Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

