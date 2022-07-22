How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 10:09 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:09 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.255).
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (462 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-high .333 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .321 batting average.
- Freeman's home runs rank him 51st in MLB, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
- Turner has racked up 69 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Turner is 43rd in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
- Mookie Betts has 20 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .272.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .253.
- In all of the major leagues, Flores is 51st in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .259 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.
- Estrada ranks 103rd in home runs and 100th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .235 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Away
7/14/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
W 8-5
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
