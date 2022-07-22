Jul 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) react from the bench after a call in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Miami Marlins and starter Braxton Garrett on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 371, four per game.

The Marlins are 23rd in the league with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 340 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

In all of baseball, Aguilar ranks 78th in homers and 102nd in RBI.

Garrett Cooper is batting .282 to lead the lineup.

Cooper is 154th in home runs and 78th in RBI in the majors.

Miguel Rojas has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .234.

Jorge Soler is hitting .206 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes is 239th in home runs and 166th in RBI.

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (34) this season. He's batting .228 while slugging .426.

Overall, Vogelbach ranks 65th in homers and 123rd in RBI this year.

Michael Chavis has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Home 7/21/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away 7/26/2022 Reds - Away 7/27/2022 Reds - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home

