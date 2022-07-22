Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) react from the bench after a call in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Miami Marlins and starter Braxton Garrett on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 371, four per game.
  • The Marlins are 23rd in the league with a .301 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 340 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In all of baseball, Aguilar ranks 78th in homers and 102nd in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .282 to lead the lineup.
  • Cooper is 154th in home runs and 78th in RBI in the majors.
  • Miguel Rojas has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .234.
  • Jorge Soler is hitting .206 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes is 239th in home runs and 166th in RBI.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (34) this season. He's batting .228 while slugging .426.
  • Overall, Vogelbach ranks 65th in homers and 123rd in RBI this year.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
