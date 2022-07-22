Skip to main content

How to Watch Marlins at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins head to Pittsburgh on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Pirates

The Miami Marlins begin a seven-game road trip on Friday with the opening game of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Marlins will head to Cincinnati for a four-game series to begin next week, but first want to get some wins against the Pirates as they try and make a run for one of the National League wild cards in the second half of the season.

The Marlins are trying to snap a three-game losing streak as they were swept by the Phillies to end the first half of the season.

Friday they will look to snap that streak and knock off a Pirates team who they split a four-game series with right before the break.

The Pirates won the first two games of that series, but then dropped the second two and will be looking to snap the losing streak to the Marlins.

The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak in their last game of the first half when they finally beat the Rockies 8-3.

The win got them back in the win column and Friday they will look to get their second straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

