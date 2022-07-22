How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Brewers are 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.

The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (417 total).

The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez has a team-high 57 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Tellez ranks 22nd in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks while batting .251.

Yelich ranks 133rd in homers and 148th in RBI in the big leagues.

Willy Adames has 19 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.298), home runs (21) and runs batted in (69) this season.

Cron is 13th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Blackmon has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .476 on the year.

Among all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 44th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .260/.313/.420 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe is batting .262 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants L 9-5 Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home 7/27/2022 Twins - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/15/2022 Pirates W 13-2 Home 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates L 8-3 Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away 7/24/2022 Brewers - Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home

