How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (417 total).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has a team-high 57 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Tellez ranks 22nd in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks while batting .251.
  • Yelich ranks 133rd in homers and 148th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Willy Adames has 19 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.298), home runs (21) and runs batted in (69) this season.
  • Cron is 13th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Blackmon has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .476 on the year.
  • Among all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 44th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .260/.313/.420 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe is batting .262 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

