How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will attempt to knock off Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres when the teams square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total).
- The Mets' .324 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 408 (4.3 per game).
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has posted a team-high 24 home runs and has driven in 78 runs.
- Including all batters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Lindor is 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Starling Marte is batting .292 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.303), home runs (15) and runs batted in (51) this season.
- Among all batters in MLB, Machado's home run total ranks 36th and his RBI tally is 30th.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Profar is 133rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Jake Cronenworth has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Eric Hosmer has 82 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
Mets and Padres Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
L 10-6
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
L 8-5
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
7/22/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/25/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
