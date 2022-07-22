How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will attempt to knock off Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres when the teams square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total).

The Mets' .324 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Padres have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 408 (4.3 per game).

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has posted a team-high 24 home runs and has driven in 78 runs.

Including all batters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Lindor is 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Starling Marte is batting .292 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.303), home runs (15) and runs batted in (51) this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Machado's home run total ranks 36th and his RBI tally is 30th.

Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Profar is 133rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Eric Hosmer has 82 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Mets and Padres Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Rockies L 10-6 Away 7/14/2022 Rockies L 8-5 Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away 7/23/2022 Mets - Away 7/24/2022 Mets - Away 7/25/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Tigers - Away 7/27/2022 Tigers - Away

