How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 371, four per game.
- The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 340 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Aguilar is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Aguilar ranks 78th in home runs and 102nd in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper's .282 batting average leads his team.
- Cooper is 154th in home runs and 78th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .234 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .206.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 81 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .356.
- Hayes is 239th in home runs and 166th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (34) this season. He's batting .228 while slugging .426.
- Vogelbach ranks 65th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 123rd in RBI.
- Michael Chavis is slashing .240/.280/.419 this season for the Pirates.
- Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
L 4-0
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
