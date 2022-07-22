How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) of the Miami Marlins reacts after a pitch during his at bat against the American League during the sixth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) of the Miami Marlins reacts after a pitch during his at bat against the American League during the sixth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 371, four per game.
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .301.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 340 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Aguilar ranks 78th in home runs and 102nd in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper's .282 batting average leads his team.
  • Cooper is 154th in home runs and 78th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .234 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .206.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 81 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .356.
  • Hayes is 239th in home runs and 166th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (34) this season. He's batting .228 while slugging .426.
  • Vogelbach ranks 65th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 123rd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is slashing .240/.280/.419 this season for the Pirates.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) of the Miami Marlins reacts after a pitch during his at bat against the American League during the sixth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18709441
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono: Stream NASCAR, TV

By Kristofer Habbas35 minutes ago
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago