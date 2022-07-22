How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus San Diego Padres game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Jake Cronenworth.
Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total).
- The Mets rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres rank 15th in the league with 408 total runs scored this season.
- The Padres have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (78).
- Alonso's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Lindor has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .248.
- Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .292.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.303), home runs (15) and runs batted in (51) this season.
- Machado is 36th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Profar is 133rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Cronenworth is slashing .241/.335/.394 this season for the Padres.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .268 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
Mets and Padres Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
L 10-6
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
L 8-5
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
7/22/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/25/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
