How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

The New York Mets versus San Diego Padres game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Jake Cronenworth.

Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.252).

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total).

The Mets rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Padres rank 15th in the league with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (78).

Alonso's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.

Lindor has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .248.

Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .292.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.303), home runs (15) and runs batted in (51) this season.

Machado is 36th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Profar is 133rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Cronenworth is slashing .241/.335/.394 this season for the Padres.

Eric Hosmer is batting .268 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Mets and Padres Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Rockies L 10-6 Away 7/14/2022 Rockies L 8-5 Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away 7/23/2022 Mets - Away 7/24/2022 Mets - Away 7/25/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Tigers - Away 7/27/2022 Tigers - Away

