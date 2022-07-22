How to Watch Padres at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Padres head to New York for the first of a three-game series with the Padres on Friday night

The San Diego Padres open the second half of the season with a six-game road trip beginning with three games in New York against the Mets on Friday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Padres struggled to end the first half of the season and went just 7-14 in their last 21 games.

It was a horrible ending to the first half of the season for a Padres team that was neck-and-neck with the NL West-leading Dodgers for a good part of the season.

Friday, though, is the start of the second half and they will be looking to get back on track against a Mets team who headed into the break in first place in the NL East.

The Mets lost their last game heading into the break against the Cubs but had won four straight.

The winning streak helped them build a two-and-a-half-game lead over the charging Braves.

The Mets have led the NL East for the whole season, but the Braves have been playing great and Friday the Mets need to keep winning as they try and keep the Braves at bay.

