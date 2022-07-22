Skip to main content

How to Watch Padres at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres head to New York for the first of a three-game series with the Padres on Friday night

The San Diego Padres open the second half of the season with a six-game road trip beginning with three games in New York against the Mets on Friday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream San Diego Padres at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres struggled to end the first half of the season and went just 7-14 in their last 21 games.

It was a horrible ending to the first half of the season for a Padres team that was neck-and-neck with the NL West-leading Dodgers for a good part of the season.

Friday, though, is the start of the second half and they will be looking to get back on track against a Mets team who headed into the break in first place in the NL East.

The Mets lost their last game heading into the break against the Cubs but had won four straight.

The winning streak helped them build a two-and-a-half-game lead over the charging Braves.

The Mets have led the NL East for the whole season, but the Braves have been playing great and Friday the Mets need to keep winning as they try and keep the Braves at bay.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
22
2022

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18709441
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono: Stream NASCAR, TV

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs Belgium: Stream live

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago