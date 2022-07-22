How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 10:09 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:09 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.255).
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (462 total).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
- Among all major league hitters, Freeman ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.
- Turner is 43rd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Mookie Betts has 20 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .253.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores ranks 51st in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada's batting average of .259 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Estrada ranks 103rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 100th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .517.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .415 on the year.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Away
7/14/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
W 8-5
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
21
2022
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:09
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)