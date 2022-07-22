How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 10:09 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (462 total).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
  • Among all major league hitters, Freeman ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 43rd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts has 20 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .253.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores ranks 51st in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .259 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada ranks 103rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 100th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .517.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:09
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
USATSI_18526812
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
USATSI_18614622
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
Soccer

CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
USATSI_18395071
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1013295972h
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship: Stream Track and Field

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Ben Gamel, Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates Online

By Ben Macaluso and Justin Carter2 hours ago
Young_Dylan_S1_cast
entertainment

How to Watch Young Dylan, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy