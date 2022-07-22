How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 10:09 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:09 PM ET

10:09 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.255).

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (462 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.

Among all major league hitters, Freeman ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.

Turner is 43rd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts has 20 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .253.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores ranks 51st in homers and 29th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's batting average of .259 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Estrada ranks 103rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 100th in RBI.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .517.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants - Home 7/22/2022 Giants - Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

