How to Watch Giants at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

NL West rivals battle on Thursday night when the Giants head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers.

The San Francisco Giants begin a four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Giants come into the series 12-and-a-half games back of the first-place Dodgers and need to get some wins if they want to make a move in the standings.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants have been playing well as they finished the first half of the season on a three-game winning streak and as winners of seven of their last nine games.

It has been a good run for the Giants that has put them just a half-game back of the last wild card in the national league.

The Dodgers, though, will be looking to knock off their rival in the first game of the series.

The Dodgers finished the first half of the season with an NL-best 60 wins and the second-best record in baseball.

It was a great first half of the season for the Dodgers and they look like the favorite to make it back to the World Series as the second half of the season begins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
