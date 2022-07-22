How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Rangers head to Oakland on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Athletics in this exciting MLB showdown.

The Texas Rangers begin the second half of the season off with a long 11-game road trip that covers four cities, kicking off in Oakland to face the Athletics.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

They had to make a one-day trip to Miami and then Friday, they head back to the west coast to begin a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Rangers spent a lot of money in the offseason, but it hasn't translated to wins as they finished the first half of the year 41-49 and on a four-game losing streak.

They have, though, just recently won a three-game series against the Athletics and on Friday, they will look to do it again.

The Athletics are coming off a huge series win against the Astros are looking to solve the puzzle that has been the Rangers this year.

The Athletics will be coming off a doubleheader with the Tigers on Thursday and are in the middle of an eight-game home stand.

It was a tough first half of the year, but the Athletics will be looking to kick off the second half with a few wins against the Rangers.

