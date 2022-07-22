Skip to main content

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers head to Oakland on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Athletics in this exciting MLB showdown.

The Texas Rangers begin the second half of the season off with a long 11-game road trip that covers four cities, kicking off in Oakland to face the Athletics.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They had to make a one-day trip to Miami and then Friday, they head back to the west coast to begin a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Rangers spent a lot of money in the offseason, but it hasn't translated to wins as they finished the first half of the year 41-49 and on a four-game losing streak.

They have, though, just recently won a three-game series against the Athletics and on Friday, they will look to do it again.

The Athletics are coming off a huge series win against the Astros are looking to solve the puzzle that has been the Rangers this year.

The Athletics will be coming off a doubleheader with the Tigers on Thursday and are in the middle of an eight-game home stand.

It was a tough first half of the year, but the Athletics will be looking to kick off the second half with a few wins against the Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18728769
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1012708728h
Football

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks: Stream CFL

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
scale
entertainment

How to Watch Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1013296620h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, Day One

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
MV5BNjA5Y2I0ODYtOGUxMi00N2E3LWJhYWEtYjY0ZDU2ZDZkMzkyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjcyNjkxMjI@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Secret Celebrity Renovation: Stream Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago