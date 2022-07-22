How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) of the Toronto Blue Jays American League pitcher Martin Perez (54) of the Texas Rangers and American League third baseman Rafael Devers (11) of the Boston Red Sox during batting practice at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .262 batting average.

The Blue Jays score the ninth-most runs in baseball (428 total, 4.6 per game).

The Blue Jays rank third in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Red Sox's .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 430.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (57).

Guerrero ranks 15th in homers and 17th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Alejandro Kirk's .315 batting average leads his team.

Kirk ranks 78th in home runs in the majors and 92nd in RBI.

George Springer is batting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Bo Bichette is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .324 this season with 22 home runs, both tops among Boston hitters.

Devers ranks ninth in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .316 with an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Bogaerts ranks 154th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 92nd in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .262/.306/.372 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has 96 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Home 7/14/2022 Royals L 3-1 Home 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home

