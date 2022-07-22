How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Blue Jays go for their third straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series with the rival Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays were struggling and it cost their manager Charlie Montoyo his job. It seemed to have lit a fire under them as they have now won five of their last six, including their last three.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The winning streak has put them two games up on the Red Sox for the last American League wild-card spot as the second half of the season starts.

Friday, they can put even more distance between the two teams when they start their series with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to snap the Blue Jays' winning steak and get within a game of them in the standings.

They have been struggling, though, as they finished the first half of the season on a two-game losing streak and losers of 10 of their last 13 games.

It has not been a great stretch of the season for the Red Sox, but they have already battled back from a terrible start to the year and Friday they hope to get back in the win column against a streaking Blue Jays team.

