Astros at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

The AL West leader takes on the hottest team in baseball when the Astros take on the Mariners in the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros got the second half of the season off on a high note when they swept the MLB-leading Yankees in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

This weekend they are trying to stay hot against a Mariners team that finished the first half of the season on a 14-game winning streak.

The Astros will have their hands full with the hottest team in baseball but are trying to show once again why they are one of the top teams in the American League.

Saturday, they will send veteran ace Justin Verlander to the mound. Verlander has been fantastic this year, going 12-3 with a 1.89 ERA.

The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert as they try and deal Verlander a rare loss on Saturday.

Gilbert has also been excellent this year, going 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA. The Mariners have won his last five and nine of his previous 10 starts.

They have been great with Gilbert on the mound and will look to stay hot on Saturday against the Mariners.

