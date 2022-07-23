How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .266 batting average.

The Blue Jays have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (456 total runs).

The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored 435 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 59.

Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero ranks 16th in home runs and 14th in RBI.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .319 to lead the lineup.

Kirk ranks 81st in homers and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

George Springer is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .262.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in homers with 22 while also maintaining a team-best .324 batting average.

Among all hitters in the majors, Devers is ninth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 104 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Bogaerts ranks 155th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 88 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.303/.369.

J.D. Martinez is batting .302 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Royals L 3-1 Home 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox W 28-5 Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home 7/29/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home

