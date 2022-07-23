How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .266 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (456 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored 435 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 59.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero ranks 16th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk is batting .319 to lead the lineup.
  • Kirk ranks 81st in homers and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • George Springer is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .262.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in homers with 22 while also maintaining a team-best .324 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Devers is ninth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 104 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Bogaerts ranks 155th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has 88 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.303/.369.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .302 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Home

7/15/2022

Royals

W 8-1

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

W 6-5

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

7/22/2022

Red Sox

W 28-5

Away

7/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

L 14-1

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
