How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (433 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 401 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 30 home runs and has driven in 59 runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Schwarber ranks 147th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs in MLB and 63rd in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .276.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 91 hits, an OBP of .369 plus a slugging percentage of .448.
  • In all of MLB, Happ ranks 108th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .471 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 45th in home runs and 106th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .304 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 47.

Phillies and Cubs Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-2

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

