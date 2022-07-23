How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Phillies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (433 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 401 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 30 home runs and has driven in 59 runs.

Of all major league hitters, Schwarber ranks 147th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs in MLB and 63rd in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .276.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 91 hits, an OBP of .369 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

In all of MLB, Happ ranks 108th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .471 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 45th in home runs and 106th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .304 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 47.

Phillies and Cubs Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away

