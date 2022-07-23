Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs will take on the Phillies today in the second game of a three-game series in Philadelphia.

The Chicago Cubs are looking to get the second half of the season off on the right foot with a big win in Philadelphia against the Phillies this weekend.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs are in rebuilding mode and struggled in the first half of the season but are looking to win a big road series against the Phillies this weekend.

The Cubs start the second half with 10 road games over their first 12 games and are hoping they can get going away from home.

Saturday, they will send Marcus Stroman to the mound looking to get a big win. Stroman is just 2-5 with a. 4.69 ERA in his first season with the Cubs.

The Phillies will be looking to extend his struggles as they try to win a big home on Saturday.

They will send Zack Wheeler to the mound looking to get that win. Wheeler has been good for the Phillies this year, going 8-5 with a 2.69 ERA.

The Phillies are in the thick of the wild card race in the National League and need to take care of the Cubs this weekend to keep pressure on the other teams.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
5:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
