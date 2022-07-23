Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (412 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored 406 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .307.
- Abreu's home runs rank him 80th in baseball, and he is 49th in RBI.
- Vaughn is hitting .295 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn is 94th in home runs in baseball and 39th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .313 batting average.
- Josh Harrison is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (78) this season while batting .287.
- In all of the major leagues, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and first in RBI.
- Amed Rosario is batting .296 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rosario ranks 241st in homers and 143rd in RBI.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .290/.368/.371 this season for the Guardians.
- Josh Naylor is batting .279 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Twins
W 6-2
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
W 11-0
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Tigers
W 4-0
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
W 6-5
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
W 10-0
Home
7/22/2022
White Sox
W 8-2
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
W 7-4
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
