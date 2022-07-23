Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate after winning against the Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (412 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored 406 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .307.
  • Abreu's home runs rank him 80th in baseball, and he is 49th in RBI.
  • Vaughn is hitting .295 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn is 94th in home runs in baseball and 39th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .313 batting average.
  • Josh Harrison is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (78) this season while batting .287.
  • In all of the major leagues, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and first in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .296 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rosario ranks 241st in homers and 143rd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .290/.368/.371 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .279 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Twins

W 6-2

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

W 11-0

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Tigers

W 4-0

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

W 6-5

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

W 10-0

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
