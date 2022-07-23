Skip to main content

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians take on the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

The Cleveland Guardians finished the first half of the season just ahead of the Chicago White Sox, and this weekend they are looking to put more space between the two teams with a win in the first game of the doubleheader.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox were expected to run away with the AL Central this year, but they struggled during the first half of the season and the Twins and Guardians were both ahead of them in the standings at the All-Star break.

This weekend's four-game series is a big one for both teams as they both try and catch the Twins in the standings.

Saturday the Guardians will send Triston McKenzie to the mound looking to get a win in the opener of the doubleheader. McKenzie is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA on the season.

The Guardians have won his lsat three starts and are trying to make it four in a row on Saturday.

The White Sox will counter with Johnny Cueto. Cueto has been solid since being picked up by Chicago as he is 4-4 with a 2.80 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

